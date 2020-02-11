New policy to allow online booking of sand in Karnataka

Karnataka’s new sand policy will have an online booking system to supply sand, according to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

This will be one of the several measures with which the government hopes to regulate and streamline sand availability. Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with officials Tuesday to discuss the new sand policy. The shortage of sand has hit development works, including government projects and construction of houses.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the new policy will allow for sand to be booked online. “A Sand Vehicle Tracking System will monitor the movement of vehicles that transport sand,” the statement said.

Karnataka needs about 45 million metric tonnes of sand, of which 30 million metric tonnes comes from manufactured sand (M-Sand) units. Another 4.5 million tonnes come from riverways and from licenced mining on patta lands. Then, some 2 million tonnes are imported from other states. This leaves the state with a shortfall of 8.5 million tonnes.

“Despite various measures, sand is not being made available on time and this is affecting development works. It is in this backdrop that a policy has been drafted as recommended by a Cabinet sub-committee,” the CMO statement said.

During the meeting, officials also discussed appointing the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd as the sole agency for extraction of river sand. “The agency will appoint contractors for extraction of the sand, which will be stored in government stockyards. From there, sand will be distributed for sale by the agency,” said an officer who attended the meeting.

“The new sand policy 2020 will aim to ensure timely and supply of sand at competitive rates for government and public works,” the CMO said. “Therefore, sand deposits will be identified to meet the needs of local, low-cost housing, toilet and other works. The sand will be supplied through the gram panchayats at rates fixed by the government.”

The policy will also regulate sand that is brought from other states. “A regulatory fee will have to be paid to the government if the sand brought is to be sold in the state,” the CMO said. Also, a Mineral Protection Force will be established to crack down on illegal sand mining.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Forest, Ecology & Environment Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Dave, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary L K Atheeq among others

were present.