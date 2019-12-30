New Year celebrations: Nandi, Chamundi Hills entry ban

The Chikkaballapur district administration has banned the entry of tourists to Nandi hill station for New Year celebrations.

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner R Latha, entry of tourists to Nandi Hill is banned from 4 pm on December 31 till 8 am on January 1, 2020.

The ban is imposed to maintain law and order and in view of the safety of the tourists, according to the DC.

The road to Nandi hill station is winding and tourists celebrating New Year may resort to drunk driving which leads to accidents.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, entry of tourists has been banned.

The public can enter the hill station after 8 am on January 1, 2020 the order said.

Similarly, New Year celebration is banned along the banks of River Cauvery in Mandya district. The entry of tourists to Balamuri, KRS backwaters, Ganjam and such other areas is banned.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner has prohibited New Year celebrations atop Chamundi Hills.

Accordingly, tourists will not be allowed to enter the hills from Uttanahalli, Daivivana, Lalithmahal and the foot of Chamundi Hill.