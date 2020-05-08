Newly-wed couple drowns while taking selfie in K'taka

Newly-wed couple drowns while taking selfie in Karnataka's Hassan

Gayathri V Raj
Sakleshpur (Hassan)
  May 08 2020
  • updated: May 08 2020, 12:07 ist

A newly-wed couple slipped and drowned in Hemavathy river, while taking a selfie, near Henneli village near here, on Thursday evening.

The deceased are Kritika (23) of the same village and Artheesh (27) of Belur taluk.

The couple got married on March 20. Both are working in Bengaluru and were in the village due to the lockdown.

Dy SP Gopi said that the couple had gone for a ride on their motorbike on Thursday evening. According to the primary reports, the couple may have tried to take a selfie near a check dam when they slipped and drowned in the river.

The jewellery worn by the couple were intact and the motorbike was seen on the spot of the incident. The couple did not have any misunderstanding between them and it might not be a suicide, it is said.
A case has been registered.

