NGAGE forum to create awareness on gender equity

Bengaluru, DHNS: To spread awareness on gender biases and increase the participation of youth to combat the menace a virtual forum, hosting thought-provoking leaders will be held for two days from December 10 to 29.

Durga India, a citizen sector organisation focusing on women’s safety, will launch the Next Gen Advocates for Gender Equity (NGAGE) forum where 3,000 participants will discuss the current issues for two days.

The forum will serve as an interactive platform where youngsters can realise that they can bring about changes in society with conscious efforts to bridge gender gaps.

“We aim to reassure young minds that their concerns, opinions and suggestions are being heard and that the guidance they seek in solving problems for the future is available to them”, said Priya Varadarajan, founder of Durga India and the organiser of NGAGE.

Noting that young people are both the receivers and reflectors of the violence in their societies, she said they need to come together to create a progressive, gender equitable society considering their potential to be tomorrow’s leaders.

For more details on the speakers, 3-day agenda, and registration, visit www.ngageforum.com.