NGT directs Karnataka to conserve lake in Bommasandra

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) take steps to conserve Kithiganahalli lake near Bommasandra in Anekal Taluk and sought the action report from it.

Hearing a petition from Sanjay Rao, the Principal Bench of the NGT headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that "Let the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with the law and furnish a factual and action taken report in the matter within one month."

The NGT posted the matter for further hearing on January 10, 2020.

The petitioner brought to the tribunal notice about the pollution of Kithiganahalli lake situated behind Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital, within limits of Bommasandra Pura Sabha, Anekal Taluk.

Earlier, residents in the vicinity of lake complained of increasing pollution in the lake due to dumping of garbage. This has also caused fire several times, they alleged.