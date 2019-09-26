NGT directs KSPCB to monitor work on Bidar lake

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to monitor the actions to be taken by state authorities to conserve the Papnash Lake in Bidar.

The principal bench of the NGT headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing a plea about pollution in Papnash Lake filed by Ambresh Kencha, activist of NGO, Bidar Revolution.

The activist contended that lake had been polluted due to discharge of sewage in violation of the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority Act, 2014. He claimed that the lake was sought to be emptied to set up a statue of Lord Shiva, against the policy of law for protection of water bodies.

The bench said that action to protect the waterbody can be taken authorities concerned and be monitored by the KSPCB.

Earlier, when the NGT sought the report on pollution of the lake, the KSPCB informed the Green Bench that the deputy commissioner of Bidar and commissioner of city municipal corporation were not cooperating.

The KSPCB also informed the tribunal that necessary steps would be taken and the report filed before the bench.

The Bench also said "it will be open to the KSPCB to report to the chief secretary in case the district administration does not cooperate." The order said that in such a case the chief secretary may take further remedial action. The case was adjourned to December 6.