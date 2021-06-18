NGT Principal Bench stays Southern Bench's spot inspection order on Mekedatu

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stayed the Tribunal's Southern Bench order on forming a committee for spot inspection to find out whether Karnataka has made preparation to build a reservoir at Mekedatu without getting environmental clearance.

Since the issue of building reservoir is pending before the Supreme Court and Karnataka's request for forest clearances is also pending before the Ministry of Forest and Environment, there is no need to take suo moto proceedings by the Tribunal, the Principal Bench said.

Principal Bench headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel passed this order on Friday after hearing a plea from Karnataka.

Recently, the NGT Southern Bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, taking suo motu cognisance of a media report that Karnataka has started making preparation to construct a dam at Mekedatu without getting necessary forest clearances, had ordered forming a committee and sought a report.

Appealing against the Southern Bench order, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi on Thursday argued that Karnataka has not started the works. After hearing the Bench reserved the order on Thursday.

Karnataka in its appeal against the Southern Bench said that since the proposed Mekedatu reservoir issue was pending before the Supreme Court, the Southern Bench can't take up the matter suo moto.

"We find merit in the submission of learned AG for the State of Karnataka that the media report does not mention that the issue of statutory environmental clearances is already pending consideration before the concerned statutory authorities. Even the very same media report has been mentioned by the State of Tamil Nadu Government in its submission before the Ministry of Jal Shakti vide letter dated 27.4.2021 even before taking cognizance by this Tribunal. Further, the same issue has also been raised by the State of Tamil Nadu before the Hon’ble Supreme Court," the order said.

"Thus, there is no need for this Tribunal to continue the suo moto proceedings. Accordingly, proceedings before this Tribunal are closed without prejudice to the rival contentions of the parties on the subject in proceedings pending before the concerned statutory authority and before the Hon’ble Supreme Court," the order said.

Karnataka planned to build a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu to provide drinking water to Kanakapura and surrounding areas and applied for green clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Tamil Nadu had all along strongly opposed the project and approached the Supreme Court.