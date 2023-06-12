NHAI quietly hikes toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway by 22%

The National Highways Authority of India (NHA) has quietly hiked the toll charges for a section of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway by as much as 22 per cent.

The hike was to come into effect from April 1 but was deferred following strong public criticism. It was announced just 17 days after the NHAI started tolling the 56.63-km Bengaluru-Mysuru section of the 119-km expressway. Wary of voter backlash ahead of the Assembly elections, the erstwhile BJP government decided to hold the hike.

Contrary to the NHAI's earlier assertion that the hike would be deferred for three months, the authority has brought back the rise with effect from June 1, one month early.

The NHAI is also in the process of tolling the 61-km Nidaghatta-Mysuru section, which is currently free.

An NHAI official told DH: "The hike is a routine exercise linked to the WPI (Wholesale Price Index). It was to be implemented from April 1 but was deferred. We brought it back with effect from June 1."

After the hike, cars/vans/jeeps will have to pay Rs 165 for a single journey, Rs 250 for a return journey within 24 hours and Rs 5,575 for 50 single journeys in a month. The current rates are Rs 135, Rs 205 and Rs 4,525.

Buses and trucks (two axles) will be charged Rs 565 (single journey) and Rs 850 (return journey within 24 hours), as against Rs 460 and Rs 690. The toll will be collected at Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas.

The official added that toll charges on the Nidaghatta-Mysuru section would be announced in the next few days or a week. At the most, toll collection on that section would start on July 1.