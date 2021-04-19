Night curfew order on social media fake: CMO

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 01:12 ist

Soon after the conclusion of a meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation here, a 'fake' government order was circulated on messaging platforms.

It said the night curfew had been extended across the state, among other curbs.

The new set of guidelines was attributed to chief secretary P Ravi Kumar and was aired on news channels.

This forced the government to clarify that it was fake.

"The guidelines being circulated in social media (are) fake and the government has not issued any such guidelines," a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said. The CM will take a call on new guidelines after the all-party meeting scheduled on Tuesday, the CMO said. 

