'Night shift at Karnataka IT cos allowed during curfew'

Night shift at Karnataka IT cos allowed during curfew: Industries Dept

Warehousing and logistics activities of ecommerce companies, agro & food processing industries are also allowed

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 23:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Employees of IT and ITeS companies can work from office for their night shift operations during the night curfew and weekend lockdown, Karnataka's Industries Department said on Friday. 

Bakeries and confectioneries are also permitted to operate as they come under the essential food and food processing category, according to a circular issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Commerce & Industries), Rajkumar Khatri. 

The circular listed out industrial activities that are to be considered "essential" during Karnataka’s Covid-19 guidelines that will be in force till May 4. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Manufacturing units of bulk drugs, pharmaceuticals, sanitation materials, oxygen, medical devices, medical textiles and intermediaries such as surgical equipment, liquid soap, ayurvedic/homeopathic and so on are "activities of essential commodities," the circular said. 

Similarly, food-related establishments that include biscuits, rice mills, oil mills, dairy products, ice plants, agro-based industries like chilli and turmeric, packaged drinking water plants are allowed. 

Continuous process industries that include petroleum refineries, large steel/cement plants, sugar mills, fertilizers, tyre manufacturing plants and so on are permitted. 

According to the circular, staffers who are engaged in maintenance and operations of data centres and other critical IT infrastructure are allowed to work from office.

“In the case of other industries that are not exempted, essential maintenance needed for the purposes of fire safety, machine safety and worker safety shall be permitted during Sundays,” the circular said. 

Warehousing and logistics activities of ecommerce companies, agro & food processing industries are also allowed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 