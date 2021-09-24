Nikhil, Revathi welcome baby boy

Nikhil, Revathi welcome baby boy

Meanwhile, a photo of former Prime Minister H D Devegowda holding his great grandson went viral on social media

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 04:07 ist
JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil's father, also shared an elated message. Credit: Twitter/@pavithrabgowda

Janata Dal youth president and Sandalwood actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and his wife Revathi welcomed a baby boy on Friday. "I am glad to share this special occasion with you. Love you my son," Nikhil said on Twitter, announcing the news.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil's father, also shared an elated message. "Another happy occasion has come my way. We have a new member in the family. I am overjoyed to say that I am now a grandfather. I seek all your wishes for the new born," Kumaraswamy stated.

Meanwhile, a photo of former Prime Minister H D Devegowda holding his great grandson went viral on social media.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Nikhil Kumaraswamy

