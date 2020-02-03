Nikhil to get engaged in B’luru on Feb 10

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Monday that the engagement of his Nikhil would be held in Bengaluru on February 10. The marriage is scheduled to be held at suitable place between Ramanagara and Channapatna.

“Though Hassan is my birthplace, Ramanagara gave me political birth. Nilkhil’s marriage is the only auspicious occasion in my family. It’s my desire to invite and serve food for people of Ramangara and Mandya districts. I am looking for a suitable venue,” Kumaraswamy told repoters in Channapatna on Monday.