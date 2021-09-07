Nipah outbreak: High alert in 5 districts

Karnataka on Tuesday sounded high alert after the outbreak of the Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala a few days ago.

The administrations of border districts such as Dakshina Kananda, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Kodagu have been asked to monitor all the arrivals from Kerala for various symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain and diarrhoea.

The district health officers have been directed to launch a systematic surveillance system method to identify clusters of encephalitis cases. All samples from the suspected, probable and contacts shall be sent to NIV, Pune for laboratory confirmation.