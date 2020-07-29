Nirani invites Wadiyar for PSSK inaugration

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  Jul 29 2020
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 16:49 ist
Former minister Murugesh Nirani greets Pramoda Devi Wadiyar in Mysuru Palace. DH File Photo

BJP MLA  Murugesh Nirani visited Mysuru Palace to invite member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, for the reopening ceremony of Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane ( PSSK) at Pandavapura in Mandya district.

The factory will be reopened on August 11, on the day of Krishna Janmashtami.

Nirani requested Pramoda Devi and scion of the Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to attend the inaugural ceremony.

Nirani Sugars Limited, owned by Nirani and MRN Groups, has taken over PSSK for a period of 40-year.

