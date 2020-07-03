Following an increase in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama in Pachhanady will be closed to the public from July 4 to 31. A press release from Nisargadhama stated that the crowd visiting Nisargadhama also was reduced to a trickle due to monsoon and Covid scare. Thus it was decided to ban entry of public upto July 31.
- Friday 3 Jul 2020
- updated: 12:55 am IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
Nisargadhama to close till July 31
DHNS,
- Jul 03 2020, 00:29 ist
- updated: Jul 03 2020, 00:46 ist