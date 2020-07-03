Nisargadhama to close till July 31

Nisargadhama to close till July 31

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 03 2020, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 00:46 ist
Representative image.

Following an increase in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Shivaram Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama in Pachhanady will be closed to the public from July 4 to 31. A press release from Nisargadhama stated that the crowd visiting Nisargadhama also was reduced to a trickle due to monsoon and Covid scare. Thus it was decided to ban entry of public upto July 31.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

Surviving core of ill-fated Jupiter-like planet spotted

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

West Indies great Weekes dies at 95

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

With India’s app ban, world’s digital walls grow higher

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

Elon Musk's Tesla becomes world's richest auto group

 