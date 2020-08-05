NLSIU introduces 25% quota for Karnataka students

The National Law School Indian University (NLSIU) Bengaluru has introduced a new "Karnataka Students" category and announced 25% reservation in total seats.

The institute asked students to update their eligibility criteria by August 17.

In a notification issued by NLSIU reads: "this notification brings to the notice of the applicants a change in the seat matrix of NLSIU Bengaluru. Candidates are requested to update their eligibility criteria by August 17th, if applicable."

The total number of seats available in BA LLB (Hons) programme has been increased from 80 to 120.

The NLSIU Act 2020 which came into effect on April 27th has introduced a new category of institutional preference for candidates who have studied for not less than 10 years in recognised educational institutions in Karnataka (Karnataka Students) these candidates shall be preferred for admission for up to 25% of the total seats available in the BA LLB (Hons) programme and LLM programme offered by NLSIU.

General category candidates who are Karnataka students shall benefit from a 5% concessions on the general merit cut off score obtained in CLAT 2020.

However, the institute stated that the implementation of the Karnataka students category shall be subject to the orders of High Court and Supreme Court in the ongoing litigation.