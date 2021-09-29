No bar on giving seer post to a minor: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court dismissed the PIL challenging the appointment of a minor as peetadhipathi or seer of Shri Shiroor Mutt, one of the eight mutts of Shri Udupi Shri Krishna Mutt.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that there is no legal/constitutional bar on giving sanyasa deeksha to a person below 18 years of age.

The petition had questioned sanyasa deeksha given to 16-year-old Anirudha Saralathaya (now named as Vedavardhana Theertha) as the seer of Shri Shiroor Mutt. The court also noted that in other religions like Buddhism, children of tender age have become monks. The court said there is no rule as to which age sanyasa/bhiksha can be given.

