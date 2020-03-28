'No bar on transporting poultry'

'No bar on transporting poultry'

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DHNS,
  • Mar 28 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 23:24 ist
Representative image.

The Animal Husbandry Department on Saturday sought the police and district authorities not to curtain the movement of live birds and meat as they fall under essential services.

In a circular, Animal Husbandry secretary A B Ibrahim said that supply of meat had taken a hit due to restriction and the consumers had also been affected.

He said there were several instances of restrictions being imposed on the movement of live birds, meat, fish, manufactured feed, cattle feed, liquid nitrogen etc, by road within the state or at interstate borders. Such restrictions were creating problems for farmers and traders of these products.

In the interest of all the stakeholders, including the consumers, the secretary has clarified that there is no prohibition on their transportation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Animal Husbandry
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 