'No bar on transporting poultry'

The Animal Husbandry Department on Saturday sought the police and district authorities not to curtain the movement of live birds and meat as they fall under essential services.

In a circular, Animal Husbandry secretary A B Ibrahim said that supply of meat had taken a hit due to restriction and the consumers had also been affected.

He said there were several instances of restrictions being imposed on the movement of live birds, meat, fish, manufactured feed, cattle feed, liquid nitrogen etc, by road within the state or at interstate borders. Such restrictions were creating problems for farmers and traders of these products.

In the interest of all the stakeholders, including the consumers, the secretary has clarified that there is no prohibition on their transportation.