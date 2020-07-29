No change of guard in state, says Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has done a commendable job in mitigating the Covid-19 situation and floods and that the question of changing the leadership does not arise.

Speaking to reporters here, Kateel said, "Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has gone to Delhi to discuss the projects sanctioned to state with the central minister. There is no need to read too much into it."

Replying to a query on graft charges against the BSY government by the Congress, Kateel said, "Congress national president, state unit president are out on bail in graft cases . Why did a Congress leader who calls himself a bande (rock) has approached court seeking stay on CBI probe? Before making any allegations against the government, they should think about 'irregularities' in Indira Canteen and housing schemes," he charged.

Instead of instilling confidence and hope among the people in these testing times, the Congress is unnecessarily creating fear with petty politics, he told reporters in Shravanabelagola, Hassan district.

"The Yediyurappa-led BJP government is working day and night to tackle the Covid-19. Similarly, several non-governmental organisations have joined hands with the government in the fight against the virus. But, the Congress is only creating confusion by issuing baseless statements," Kateel said.