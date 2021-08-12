No changes in offline classes schedule for schools

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said there is no question of withdrawing the order or revisiting the decision

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 03:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka government will go ahead with the decision for the resumption of offline classes as per the schedule from August 23 for grades 9 and above.

Following the reports about an increase in the number of children infected with Covid-19 in the last five days, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, "There is no question of withdrawing the order or revisiting the decision. We are all set to reopen offline classes from August 23."

The minister also mentioned, "The worry is about children belonging to primary grades and we will discuss it during the end of this month."

V Anbu Kumar, commissioner, department of public instruction, said that the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) will be issued on Friday. 

As per the current decision, the classes for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will resume offline classes from August 23. 

