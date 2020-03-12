No changes in SSLC time table

Bengaluru, DHNS: Putting an end to the rumors, the director of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) V Sumangala has clarified that there will not be any changes in scheduled time table for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examinations.

Following fake messages circulating on various social media platforms about the postponement of SSLC exams, some even sharing fresh time table of the exams, she said, "There will be no changes in the SSLC exam schedule and the exams will be conducted as per the time table which is announced already."

She said in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, some unknown miscreants had started circulating such messages which created confusion among students and parents. The Board even received several calls enquiring about the same. Considering all this, the Board has issued an official clarification no that exams will be conducted as per the schedule between March 27 to April 9, she said.