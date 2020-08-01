No colourful show at Independence Day fete this year

  Aug 01 2020
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 22:54 ist
School children perform dance during the 72 Independence day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bangalore on Wednesday 15th August 2018. Photo by B K Janardhan

There will be no cultural programme, march past or aerial flower show during the official celebrations of the Independence Day this year. 

The colourful event is traditionally held for four to five hours at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road, and around 6,000 schoolchildren perform in it. But this year, it will be reduced to between 45 minutes and an hour, said BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha
Prasad. 

“There will not be any cultural programmes this year. Soon after the guard of honour, the chief minister will unfurl the tricolour and address the people at 9 am,” he said. There will not be any march past or aerial flower show by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, he added. 

The celebrations will not be open to the public this time around.

