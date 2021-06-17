No compromise in teaching Kannada, says DCM

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has clarified that there is no compromise in Kannada at undergraduate level.
In a media statement on Thursday, the minister said, "We will work according to the National Education Policy which emphasises on education in regional languages. Even at professional courses we need to teach in regional language."
"There is no proposal before the government to cut the Kannada learning at undergraduate level from existing two years to one year. We have plans to extend Kannada at higher levels," he added.
