No coronavirus positive case in Mysuru: DC Abhiram Sankar

The district administration is on a high alert, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. There are a few people under quarantine in the district. People need not panic, but, they must take precautionary measures.

In a press conference here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “No positive case is reported in the district. There are 33 persons under surveillance, following Covid-19 suspicion and 37 persons have successfully completed 28 days of quarantine so far,” he said.

“As many as 70 persons were under surveillance. While 69 persons were on home quarantine, one person is isolated in a hospital. Out of them, 37 persons have successfully completed 28 days of the quarantine period,” he said.

The DC said, “As many as three samples from the district were collected for test and two are negative. We are waiting for the report in another case. Meanwhile, Kodagu district has sent two samples to Mysuru for tests.”

Six teams

The DC said, “The district administration has formed six teams — Surveillance and Contact; HR Management; Training and Awareness; Logistic; Infrastructure; and Media Surveillance.”

In addition, contact tracing will be done and the teams are ready for the purpose. The district administration receives travel history of the infected persons. Based on the history, contact tracing will be done, the DC said.

Sankar appealed to the people to self-report their travel history to avoid further risk. The DC said, forceful quarantine is allowed, if any person does not cooperate with the authorities.

Isolation wards

The district administration is ready with several isolation wards. While a 10-bed, four ventilator, ward is ready at the KR Hospital, a 10-bed ward at the Epidemic Diseases (ED) Hospital and also, at JSS Hospital are ready. A majority of the private hospitals have reserved wards, the DC said.

Large quarantine facility

A large quarantine facility will be arranged at the new district hospital. All necessary facilities, like beds, ventilators, toilets will be provided at the hospital.

Contact number

The DC appealed to the people to be on the lookout for people who have returned from Covid-19 affected nations and to report to the authorities. The people can also get information about Covid-19, by calling toll free number 1077.

Test only in KR Hospital

The DC said, “No private hospital or health institution is allowed to conduct Covid-19 test. The testing unit is available only in KR Hospital. The test will be conducted as per the guidelines and no individual will be tested.”

Training

The Health department authorities will impart training to the ambulance crew on transporting Covid-19 infected persons and disinfecting the vehicle, following the transportation.

Earlier, the DC held a meeting with the officials concerned. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Jyothi, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh, and World Health Organisation, Mysuru Division, Surveillance Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Sudhir were present on the occassion.