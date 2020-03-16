No COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru: DC

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there are 52 persons under surveillance and 54 persons have successfully completed 28 days of quarantine so far in Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, "As many as 107 persons were observed till the date. While 52 persons are on home quarantine, one person is isolated in a hospital. Out of them, 54 persons have successfully completed 14 days of the home quarantine period," he said.

The authorities had collected samples of eight persons and seven of them are tested negative and the report of a sample is yet to be received, he said. Until now, no positive cases reported.