No darshan for public at Hasanamba temple this year

DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Oct 08 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 03:16 ist
Hasanamba temple.

District in-charge minister K Gopalaiah made a formal announcement on Thursday that there will be no entry for devotees to the Hasanamba temple this year, in the wake of the Covid crisis.

Hasanamba temple opens only once in a year, during Hasanamba Mahotsava, held during the Deepavali festival.

Speaking to reporters, after holding a meeting with officials of various departments at the deputy commissioner's office here, he said entry to devotees to the Hasanamba temple will be restricted during the festival.

The temple will be open as part of the festival from November 5 to 17. However, the district administration will instal LED screens at 12 vantage points in Hassan city for live darshan of the deity. Devotees from other districts and states can have online darshan, he said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would be invited to inaugurate the jatra mahotsava. Elected representatives would be allowed direct darshan on the first and the last day, he said. 

