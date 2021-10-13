No demand to make Vijayendra as minister in Bommai cabinet: Raghavendra

MP B Y Raghavendra has stated that there was no demand before Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to accommodate state BJP Vice-President and his brother B Y Vijayendra in the cabinet.
Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday. he said, Vijayendra is involved in party organisation activities as per the directions of the central leaders. "I will continue in national politics. Voters of Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency have elected me as their representative in Lok Sabha thrice. So, I will not enter into state politics. Instead of confining to a single assembly constituency, I will serve people of Lok Sabha constituency."
On Monday, he had stated that he would enter into state politics if the party leaders approve it.
