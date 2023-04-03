No desire to be CM again: HDK

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he has no intention of becoming the chief minister for the third time.
Speaking to reporters in KR Pet, Mandya district, he said, “I have already undergone cardiac surgery twice. I don’t know how many days I will live. Irrespective of the number of times I have become the CM, I will be a former chief minister when I leave the world. My struggle is not to become the CM, but for the sake of the poor”.
