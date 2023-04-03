No desire to be CM again: HDK

No desire to be CM again: HDK

'I have already undergone cardiac surgery twice. I don’t know how many days I will live'

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, K R Pet (Mandya dist),
  • Apr 03 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 04:17 ist
JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH photo

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he has no intention of becoming the chief minister for the third time.

Speaking to reporters in KR Pet, Mandya district, he said, “I have already undergone cardiac surgery twice. I don’t know how many days I will live. Irrespective of the number of times I have become the CM, I will be a former chief minister when I leave the world. My struggle is not to become the CM, but for the sake of the poor”. 

Karnataka
H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

