No talk on change in Karnataka CM: Nalin Kumar Kateel

No discussion on change in Karnataka CM: Nalin Kumar Kateel

The issue of change in the leadership has not been discussed at any level in the party, he said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Jun 06 2021, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2021, 14:26 ist
State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said there was no discussion on change in CM post in the party. 

The issue of change in the leadership has not been discussed at any level in the party, hence the question of a change in CM is irrelevant, he said.

Also read: Will remain Chief Minister as long as BJP high command has confidence in me, says CM Yediyurappa

“It was our unanimous decision to have B S Yediyurappa as Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is our leader with vast experiences,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru while reacting to the statement of CM that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

Further, the State BJP President said that there is no rebel in the party. “We have spoken to the Ministers and MLAs. All the dissidence, differences have been sorted out. Meetings will be convened this month to discuss any differences among the MLAs and ministers.”

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nalin Kumar Kateel
BJP
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

Why are some Covid test results false positives?

How granting a river ‘personhood’ could help protect it

How granting a river ‘personhood’ could help protect it

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

Portugal's post-Ronaldo era may have glitter in store

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'Tumbbad 2' should have an explosive script: Sohum Shah

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

'I'm every woman, it's all in me'

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Misguided afforestation schemes offer little succour

Olympics gave hope to Japan’s LGBTQ activists

Olympics gave hope to Japan’s LGBTQ activists

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

The future of CBD travel: Hop off metro, hop on tram

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

Odisha workers' healing touch for Covid patients

 