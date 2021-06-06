No discussion on change in Karnataka CM: Nalin Kumar Kateel

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said there was no discussion on change in CM post in the party.

The issue of change in the leadership has not been discussed at any level in the party, hence the question of a change in CM is irrelevant, he said.

“It was our unanimous decision to have B S Yediyurappa as Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is our leader with vast experiences,” he told mediapersons in Mangaluru while reacting to the statement of CM that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.

Further, the State BJP President said that there is no rebel in the party. “We have spoken to the Ministers and MLAs. All the dissidence, differences have been sorted out. Meetings will be convened this month to discuss any differences among the MLAs and ministers.”