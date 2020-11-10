No entry for devotees from November 13 to 16 at MM Hill

Deepavali jatra mahotsava, held from November 13 to 16, would be celebrated in a simple manner at the Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple, in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Chamarajanagar district administration has banned the entry of devotees to the temple on all four days from November 13, according to a press release from Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

Special rituals, Amavasya puja and car festival will be held at the temple during Deepavali. Around three to five lakh people used to visit the temple every year to participate in the jatra.

As it becomes difficult to follow Covid norms with thousands of people visiting the pilgrim centre, the district administration has banned the devotees for four days. The entry to the temple was restricted even during the Dasara festival.

The car festival has been cancelled, and the other rituals and teppotsava will be held in a simple manner, in the presence of priests and a few members of the temple development authority.

The MM Hill Temple Development Authority has stopped advance booking for guesthouses and lodges for four days, as there was a possibility of restrictions during Deepavali.

Counting

The counting of offering boxes of the temple would be held on November 12, at the commercial complex, near the bus stand, according to a release from the Development Authority.