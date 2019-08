Entry to Kemmannugundi, one of the prominent tourist spots in Chikkamagaluru district, has been banned, following a landslide at Sri Krishnarajendra Giridhama in the hill range.

Officials, who visited the place on Monday, sent back more than 60 tourist vehicles. The mud fallen on the road is being cleared with the help of excavators.

Tahsildar S L Dharmojirao said the ban has been imposed to ensure the safety of the

people.