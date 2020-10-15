No entry to Mysuru Palace from Oct 17 to Nov 1

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Oct 15 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 16:27 ist

The entry of visitors to Mysuru Palace has been restricted from October 17 to November 1, according to a press release from the Palace Board.

Mysuru Palace has geared up to host the private (Khasagi) darbar, and the erstwhile members of the royal family have decided to celebrate it in a simple manner in the wake of the pandemic. Several rituals related to Sharannavaratri and cultural programmes are being held on the Palace premises during Navaratri celebrations and hence the entry of visitors has been restricted till November 1.

The Palace will be illuminated from October 17 on all the 10-days between 7 pm and 9 pm. 

Mysuru Palace
Coronavirus
COVID-19

