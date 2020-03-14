No entry to zoo, palace, Bandipur National Park

Following the Covid-19 scare, major tourist hotspots in Mysuru City and Chamarajanagar will remain closed for a week, from Sunday.

While Mysuru Palace and Mysuru Zoo in the city will be closed, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has ordered a ban on tourists to Bandipur National Park.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, also Mysuru Palace Board Director, Abhiram G Sankar has stated, that the Mysuru Palace will be closed for the public for a period of one week, till March 22, in a view of maintaining public health and safety. The Sound and Light and Palace illumination also remain cancelled.

Similarly, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Amit Kulkarni confirmed the closure of the zoo till March 22.

Less footfall

Although it was a weekend, tourists’ inflow was less compared to normal weekends. However, as a precautionary measure, Mysuru Palace authorities collected all details of foreign visitors, who visited the Palace on Saturday.

The authorities had prepared a special application form for foreign visitors. The details such, travel history, next destination, permanent address and address in Mysuru or India was collected. In addition, details about their health condition was also collected.