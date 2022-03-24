No fear of law under BJP govt, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked the BJP government to allow Muslim girls to wear the dupatta over their head so that they can attend classes and write exams.

This demand came even as Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government for the “collapse” in the state’s law and order situation and claimed that the youth were being misled with religious politics.

“I met a Muslim guru yesterday. The suggestion that came was that the dupatta of the same colour as the uniform should be allowed. It’s neither Hijab nor burqa,” Siddaramaiah said during a Rule 69 discussion. “Let the girls write their exams. No one should be deprived of education,” he said, pointing to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. “The government has to take a decision on this.”

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh rose to say that the government had not succeeded in convincing the girls over the Hijab issue. “We tried a lot along with (Congress leader) U T Khader. They say religion is more important. You should try talking to them once,” Nagesh told Siddaramaiah.

Later, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra asked Congress leaders why they did not urge the girls to wear the prescribed uniform. “Why should only one section be secular? We need to teach secularism to all,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka’s gross enrollment ratio (GER) in higher education was 32%. “It’s the lowest among south Indian states whose average GER is 35%. The GER in Tamil Nadu is 51%,” he said.

“Countries that have seen progress have embraced pluralism. We are leading our youth astray. Instead of giving them employment, we are dragging them towards religious activities,” he said.

On the law and order situation, Siddaramaiah attacked BJP leaders for violating prohibitory orders. He cited processions led by Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba in Aland and RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa in Shivamogga. “Was any action taken? There’s no fear of law.”

Compensation

Siddaramaiah made a strong case for the government to announce compensation to the families of Dinesh (Belthangady), Sameer Subhan Saab (Naragund) and Havaldar Altaf Ahmed (Kodagu) all of whom were killed. “After Harsha was killed in Shivamogga, the government gave Rs 25 lakh. We accept that. But, why was Dinesh, a Dalit, given just Rs 4 lakh? And, why haven’t Saab and Ahmed received any compensation? They should also get Rs 25 lakh,” he said. Jnanendra said the chief minister “is positive” about this. “We will seriously consider this,” he said.

