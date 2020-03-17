No kids in school, but 'we are told to come': teachers

While the government has ordered multi-sectoral clampdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, it’s work as usual for teachers across the state.

The education department on Tuesday, issued a time-able asking teachers in government and aided schools to work till March 31.

Despite the holiday declared by the government to all primary schools and deferring exams for classes seven to nine, teachers have been asked to be present at school every day. However, the fresh timetable for teachers excludes those who have been preparing to conduct the SSLC examination later this week. The department has instructed teachers to hold meetings with the school development and monitoring committee and finalise an education plan for the schools.

“We have submitted a representation to the primary and secondary education minister to spare us from working during this situation, considering our health ,” said a teacher. The issue echoed in the Legislative Council, where several members representing teachers and graduate constituencies demanded that the government relieve the teachers from work immediately.