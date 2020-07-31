No law against it: HC on Covid-19 lab in residential area

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a PIL challenging the setting up of a Covid-19 testing laboratory in a residential locality.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka held that the petitioners could not cite statutory provisions preventing the setting up of a Covid laboratory in a residential locality.

Two Nagarbhavi residents S Gangappa and V Shiva Murthy, the petitioners, said the private lab is located between two main roads of Nagarbhavi with 51 houses. Their petition urged the court to direct the cancellation of the permission given to the lab.

They claimed the lab was not taking precautions which could further the spread of coronavirus. The petitioners also said the lab had queues throughout the day. The court observed that people forming a queue outside the lab is not a danger to the local residents and directed the petitioners to approach the relevant authorities if the lab fails to adopt precautionary measures.