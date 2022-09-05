No let-up in rain fury, unprecedented rain leaves many villages in Ch'nagar marooned

There was no let-up in showers as sharp spells of rain and thunderstorm continued to lash many parts of north and south interior Karnataka and parts of coast and Malnad on Monday.

Old Mysuru region and Kodagu district, in particular, took the maximum brunt of showers and floods, where hundreds of houses suffered damages and acres of agriculture and horticulture flooded.

Murthy (33), a resident of Dadadahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk died after a portion of his house wall collapsed on him following a lightning strike. Over 800 poultry birds and four cattle perished in floodwaters following a tank breach in Ilavala, Mysuru taluk.

Crops on vast tracts of farmland were damaged due to swollen Suvarnavathi river and Chikka Tore in Chamarajanagar taluk and Malavalli taluk in Mandya respectively.

Also read: Bommai promises measures as rain pounds Bengaluru

With the discharge of unprecedented 18,000 cusec of water from Suvarnavati and Chikkahole reservoirs in the early hours of Monday, several villages in Yelandur taluk and ward 15 in Chamarajanagar were marooned.

The floodwaters from Hebballa reservoir have cut off over 50 villages in H D Kote taluk. Dozens of houses suffered damage following flooding at Yedatale in Nanjangud taluk. The government PU college at Dodda Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk declared a holiday after floodwater gushed into its premises following a lake breach.

Acres of paddy were submerged following a breach in the right bank canal (RBLL) of KRS near Hosa Anandur in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

Satyamangala tank in Hassan breached due to incessant rain, flooding the ring road and several layouts. Traffic was hit on Hirisave-Samudravalli road, Sharavanabelagola-Hirisave state highway. Kachigatta hobli in Arasikere taluk recorded 14.5 cm of rain.

Gonikoppa (10.5 cm) and Napoklu in Kodagu experienced heavy showers on Monday. Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada has been receiving sharp spells

No escape for Ramanagara

After a brief lull, heavy rain resumed in Ramanagara district on Monday. Agriculture lands downstream Tippagondanahalli and Manchanabele reservoir are inundated following heavy discharge on Monday. The situation is no different in Kanva reservoir downstream. A few low-lying bridges have gone underwater in Channapatna taluk.

Central districts - Tumakuru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur - have been experiencing heavy showers since Sunday night.

Downpour in Gokak taluk triggered a landslide on the Jatt-Godichinmalki highway, affecting traffic for a while on Monday. Several houses in Manikwadi, Konnur and Maradimath were flooded following heavy rain.

A shepherd was struck dead by lightning at Jogi Hatti in Chitradurga district, Mahantesh (55), a native of Malluruhatt in Challakere taluk is deceased.

Many parts of Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka regions also received intermittent rain on Monday.

More rain for next 4 days

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy widespread showers in Karnataka for the next four days. The department has issued an orange alert for Kodagu and a yellow alert for central and south Karnataka and Malnad.