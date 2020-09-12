No let-up in rain in coastal districts, Malnad

Heavy showers continued to pound the coastal districts and Malnad region for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Udupi district witnessed intense spells of rain through the day with Balkuru in Kundapur taluk recording a whopping 20.9 cm (209 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Saturday). Koni and Kambadakone in the taluk saw 19.6 cm and 16.7 cm of rain respectively. Several houses have been damaged due to the persistent wet weather in Baindoor taluk.

Dakshina Kannada continued to take a battering from relentless showers. On Saturday, the district received 5.8 cm of rain. A huge boulder fell on a house at Nityananda Nagar at Deralakatte while a compound wall of a house caved in at Gundeer Gudde near Moodbidri's Tenkamijaaru. However, no casualties were reported in both the incidents.

The unrelenting showers have resulted in copious inflows into Cauvery river and several rivulets in Kodagu. The water level in Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala and Harangi reservoir has gone up considerably. The overcast condition, coupled with intermittent rains, has brought down the day temperature in the hilly district, significantly.

Kottigehara and Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district have been experiencing torrential rain for the past two days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain for the coast and Malnad for the next two days. The weather department has issued orange alert for Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi for Sunday and Monday.