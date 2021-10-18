No more 'celebrity birthday parties' at child care centres

Celebrities, politicians, officers and their children have been banned from celebrating their birthdays at Child Care Institutions (CCI).

Child Rights Directorate, Bengaluru, issued a circular to this effect, citing a psychological impact the birthday celebrations of other children may have on children sheltered at CCIs.

Child rights activists said it had become common for the elite and their children to celebrate their birthdays at CCIs and there was a need to curb it.

Nagasimha G Rao, director of Child Rights Trust, said a ban on such celebrations has been one of their long-pending demands.

“We welcome the circular banning outsiders celebrating at the CCIs,” he said. “We were stressing on this because the feelings and rights of these children should be respected,” Nagasimha added.

