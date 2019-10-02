No need to meet PM for funds, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has opined that there was no need to take an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding funds for flood-relief in the state

“None of the flood-hit states has received from the Union government till now. Leaders including those of BJP should not create confusion in this regard,” Yediyurappa said here on Wednesday.

He said that the prime minister was well aware of the flood situation in the state. “He has just returned from a foreign tour and funds will be released at the earliest.

Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha took severe exception to a section of the people for their comments against the Union government and Narendra Modi. “We can’t release funds from our pocket. There are several procedures to be followed for releasing the funds.”

The MP said, it was not right to comment against the prime minister just because he had not tweeted for the state.

“The PM is fond of Karnataka and has announced several programmes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state and conducted an aerial survey during the floods,” the MP defended.

The Union government does not release funds and instead the money is channelled through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Expert teams have conducted a survey and the funds will be released soon, he said.