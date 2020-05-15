No new COVID-19 cases, Tumakuru heaves sigh of relief

Though many green and orange areas are turning into red zones in neighbouring districts like Hassan and Mandya due to the spread of COVID-19, the number of positive cases has been rather less and backtracking towards normal in Tumakuru district. This has come as a big relief to the people of the district.

The first Coronavirus positive case was reported in the district on March 26. Since then, 11 people have been infected with the pandemic. Among them, two died, two recovered. Now there are only seven active cases that are being treated.

There was some anxiety when nearly 50 people attended the funeral of the COVID-19 patient. But later their throat swabs and sputum samples tested negative. Which was a big relief because they had come into primary and secondary contact with the victim who succumbed. For many weeks now, with all the strict monitoring by the Health Department, no more cases have come to light. For this the people of the district are grateful.

People have however repeatedly urged the department to quarantine people who come from other districts like Hassan and Mandya and also other states. And the Health Department is doing so.

Over 900 throat swab samples had been sent for tests three days ago and many have tested negative; 375 reports are awaited Health Department sources said.