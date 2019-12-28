No New Year bash in Bandipur, says Forest dept

The Forest department has directed the owners of homestays and resorts surrounding Bandipur National Park, not to disturb wildlife during New Year celebrations. The Forest department has decided to cancel bookings of forest guest houses for three days, from December 30 to January 1, 2020.

The authorities have taken all measures to prevent tourists from celebrating New Year in the forests, under the national park limits. Bandipur Project Tiger director T Balachandra had called a meeting of the resorts, hotels and farmhouses in the region and has directed them not to use sound systems, loud music, campfire, DJ party, and bright lights.

There are nearly 12 resorts and several homestays in the area. With more and more people visiting these places to ring in the New Year, the department has taken stern measures.

The celebrations must be low-key, without noise. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders, Balachandra warned.