No order was issued for 'No vaccination, no ration'

The Chamarajanagar district administration's proposal 'No vaccination; no ration' has received criticisms from several quarters. However, no such order was issued by the DC, said sources.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi had told a section of the media that they were planning to implement a programme 'No vaccination; no ration', in the district to create awareness on the importance of vaccination in the wake of the third wave looming large.

However, no such order or media release was issued by the district administration in this regard. Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Yogananda said, no such order was issued. But, efforts are on to inform the beneficiaries that it is mandatory to get vaccinated.