No permanent campus for RGUHS in Ramanagara anytime soon

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is unlikely to get a permanent campus anytime soon.

The university says it will not construct the permanent campus in Ramanagara district till the government provides it with encumbrance-free land.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor Dr M K Ramesh said the university’s syndicate and the senate had clearly said no to shifting or constructing the campus until the land is free from litigation.

“Out of the total 274 acres, the government has given us only 70 acres, while the rest of the land is with the medical education department. We will be able to start the construction only after getting litigation-free land,” he said.

Ramesh said the university will construct only an administrative block and will not be able to bear the expenses of other projects announced in the state budget.

In the 2022-23 budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a grant of Rs 600 crore for the construction of the RGUHS’s new campus in Ramanagara.

The university has been operating out of a rented building since it was founded in 1999.

In 2007, the government announced constructing a permanent campus of the university in Ramanagara, but the project hasn’t materialised due to various issues, including land litigation.

