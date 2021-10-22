No plan, need for third dose of vaccine: Minister

There is no proposal before the government to provide citizens a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, IT, BT and Science and Technology Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said Friday.

He was speaking at a news conference to highlight the government’s vaccination effort.

“So far, 83% of the state’s population or 4.15 crore people have been given the first dose and 2.05 crore have received the second dose. There’s no plan to give the third dose,” Narayan, who earlier headed the Covid-19 Task Force, said.

“We have not received any suggestions or advisories on providing a third dose. The only thing being discussed by WHO is mixing vaccines. The necessity of a third dose doesn’t arise. The need will come up only when neutralizing antibodies in our body decreases,” he said.

Narayan hailed the efforts of medical staff in achieving the one billion jabs. “Some of the developed nations haven’t managed even 20% vaccination,” he said.

Out of 90 crore people above 18 years of age, 70 crore have received their first dose, Narayan said. “More than 30 crore people have received the second dose,” he said, adding that Rs 34,515 crore has been spent on vaccination.

“In the coming days, by December, there will be more achievement. The vaccination effort will reach all corners. There’s no vaccine shortage. Vaccines will be given round-the-clock. In the state, vaccination is being done door-to-door,” he said.

The government, he said, is conducting multiple surveys to identify people who have not been jabbed. “We are, literally, searching for such people.”

Narayan said in terms of the percentage of infected people and deaths, India is better off globally. “In the middle of all these challenges, citizens and medical staff have done the country proud.”

The economy is also picking up, he said. “Economic activities will exceed pre-Covid levels,” he said.

Hitting out at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for picking holes in the ‘one billion’ milestone, Narayan said Congress leaders ran negative propaganda against vaccines. “We should see ourselves as Indians and Kannadigas. We should collectively celebrate this milestone. It is no mean feat. What message are they sending by issuing negative statements?” he said.