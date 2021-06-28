No pressure on pensioners for life certificate, Karnataka govt tells HC

The government on Monday informed the High Court that pensioners were not insisted on producing life certificate during the entire lockdown period and thereafter.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka asked the government to file a specific affidavit.

In the affidavit filed before the court, deputy director (social security and pensions) of Kandaya Bhavan Dr Savita S claimed that the entire pension amount liable to be paid to all senior citizens had been disbursed in the state up to May 31.

The affidavit said that an App ‘Novodaya’ has been developed for suo motu identification and the App will handle the annual verification process.

The village accountants visit the doorstep of the beneficiaries, take the photograph of the beneficiaries to record the same in the app.

In the last hearing, the bench was told that pensioners have to submit a life certificate every year and make certain procedural compliances. The bench had asked whether the pensioners should be forced to attend offices/banks for that purpose.

Two petitions were filed in regard to the issues surrounding elderly citizens, including the implementation of the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The court had directed the government to ensure implementation of section 20 of the Act in view of Covid-19, to provide medical support for senior citizens.