No probe against govt staff on anonymous plaints

Acting on a petition by association of various state government employees’ unions, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed chief secretary to issue an order to not probe any anonymous complaints against state government employees.

In the note by CM to the chief secretary, he said that the order would be on the lines of a Central government decision which does not entertain anonymous complaints against officials. Only such complaints with the full address of the complainant should be considered, Yediyurappa wrote.

In their petition, the association of state government employees’ unions had alleged that several employees were facing unnecessary mental harassment as anonymous complaints were filed against them.

The Central government’s Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has issued an order to not investigate any anonymous complaints in 2013. State government employees’ unions have requested to extend the provision, Yediyurappa wrote.