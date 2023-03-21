No proposal from Karnataka on quota hike: Centre

The Centre on Monday said that it had not received any proposal from the Karnataka government on increasing the reservation of SCs from the existing 15 per cent to 17 per cent and that of STs from the existing 3 per cent to 7 per cent in the state.

Replying to a question by the member from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, JD(S), Union Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayanaswamy said that as per the Government of Karnataka, the reservation is enhanced by the State Act - The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of seats in educational institutions and of appointments or posts in the services under the State) Ordinance, 2022.

The reservation percentage of SC, ST and backward classes and minorities combined is 17+7+32= 56 per cent, respectively, in Karnataka, the minister said.