No question of going back: Rebels

Rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators camped in Mumbai have announced that they will not attend the Legislative Assembly session on Thursday when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s confidence motion will be taken up.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order, said the MLAs “ought not to be compelled” to attend the House proceedings and that they should be allowed to opt out.

“We’re happy with the decision of the honourable Supreme Court. We honour it. We’re all together. Whatever decision we have taken, there’s no question of going back at any cost. We stand by our decision. No question of going to the Assembly,” Congress’ Hirekerur legislator B C Patil said in a video, where he is with 11 other rebels.

The 12 MLAs and two independents are camped in Mumbai.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition has a combined strength of 116 and enjoys the support of one BSP legislator. With two independents, the coalition’s tally was 119. But with 16 legislators - 13 from the Congress and 3 JD(S) - having tendered resignation and the two independents withdrawing support, Kumaraswmay’s government has been reduced to a minority at 101, including one Anglo-Indian nominated member. The BJP’s tally stands at 107, including the two Independents.

In the floor test, Kumaraswamy will have to surpass the BJP’s tally of 107 to prove his majority.

When the Supreme Court pronounced its interim order, Kumaraswamy and his brother, Public Works Minister H D Revanna were at the Shankar Mutt in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet, performing a religious ritual. Kumaraswamy did not react to reporters’ calls for comment. Earlier, Revanna hit out at reporters. “You’ve done enough the past year. God will punish you all. Leave from here.”