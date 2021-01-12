No question of going back to Congress: Karnataka Minister B C Patil

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil has made it clear that he and other legislators, who embraced the BJP by quitting Congress, would not join the Congress again under any circumstances.

Speaking to media persons at Kammaragatte village in Honnali taluk on Tuesday, he said, there is no truth in Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's statement that all legislators who embraced BJP would return to the Congress during the next assembly polls.

He said, "the Congress did not expel us. We divorced the party and embraced the BJP. So, the question of going back does not arise at all. Opposing the anti-people policies of the previous government, we embraced BJP to form a pro-farmer government in Karnataka," he claimed.

When questioned on the Supreme Court's caution to the Centre on staying the farm laws in the wake of agitation by farmers, he said, farm laws implemented by the Centre are in favour of the farming community. But, some people are misguiding the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a call in this regard, he said.